BREAKING: Angry Abuja Residents Block VP Osinbajo's Convoy

The residents had earlier stormed the National Assembly to register their displeasure at the military forceful takeover of their land and killings of community residents.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

Some angry residents of Gbagyi village has blocked the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to protest alleged land grabbing by the Nigeria Military.

The residents had earlier stormed the National Assembly to register their displeasure at the military forceful takeover of their land and killings of community residents.

The Vice President was heading to the airport when he ran into the protesters at Goza village.

Osinbajo was forced to alight from his car to address the angry protesters after the security aides failed to appease the protesters.

