EFCC Counsel Stall Property Forfeiture Trial Linked To Bauchi-Governor Elect Bala Mohammed

The EFCC had approached the court seeking an order of forfeiture of a twin tower plaza, allegedly belonging to Bala Mohammed; located on Idimba street, beside Tamara Guest Inn, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

Trial in the suit for property forfeiture, allegedly linked to Bala Mohammed, Bauchi state Governor-Elect, was on Monday stalled at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 

The trial could not proceed due to plea for an adjournment by the Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, one Aisha Abubakar, a property developer, has claimed that the property in question, belongs to her and not Bala Mohammed, as erroneously held by the EFCC.

She told SaharaReporters that she acquired the plot during the administration of Bala Mohammed as the Minister of the FCT.

She further alleged that the EFCC had demolished the fencing of the building and carted away valuables worth millions of naira, even as the case is still in court.

"They took away a container-load of assortment of building materials and other valuables. I'm not even sure Magu authorised the action" she said.

Saharareporters sighted armed policemen, guarding the property, located near Tamara Guest Inn in the Wuse District of Abuja.

At the resumed hearing on May 6, presided over by Justice T.J Soho, the case could not proceed, because the EFCC Counsel pleaded for an adjournment, explaining that she was too occupied to proceed that day.

The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2019.

In a similar fashion, another trial involving the Bauchi state Governor-Elect was halted at an Abuja court on April 29, as EFCC Counsel could not show up in court.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

