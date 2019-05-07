Mace Destroyed As Jigawa Lawmakers Engage In Free-for-all Over Controversial Motion

While the fight was going on, some lawmakers aimed for the mace and it broke into three parts while they were dragging it among themselves.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

Members of Jigawa State House of Assembly engaged in a rowdy session today leading to the damage of the house mace.

The mace, which is a symbol of authority, was the target during the brawl between the lawmakers as they disagree on an amendment to the standing rule guiding qualification for leadership position at the house.

Isa Idris, Speaker of the State House, had announced a move to amend the rule banning former assembly speakers and deputy speakers that were impeached or suspended from contesting for the speaker of the assembly.

The announcement divided the lawmakers; while some supported the move other groups vehemently opposed it.

Abdulrahman Alkassim who is representing Yankwashi State Constituency led the group opposing the rule.

The ensuing quarrel escalated with members engaging in free-for-all session.

It was gathered that Alkassim and his group are working on moves to return Idris Jahun, a former Speaker impeached three years ago to the leader of the state assembly.

While the fight was going on, some lawmakers aimed for the mace and it broke into three parts while they were dragging it among themselves.

Journalists and staff of the house were sent out during the quarrel.

Normalcy was restored to the house after about 15 minutes of rowdiness.

Lawmakers were forced to adjourn the plenary with anti-riot police operatives taking over the state house.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Abuja Residents Block VP Osinbajo's Convoy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Court Declines PDP Request For Forensic Analysis Of Election Materials
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
'F*ck Oyetola, He Is Leaving Right Now' Davido Defends Uncle After Arrest
Entertainment 'F*ck Oyetola, He Is Leaving Right Now' Davido Defends Uncle After Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Abuja Residents Block VP Osinbajo's Convoy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Professor Tijjani Bande Announced As President, UN General Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'I Gave N10m To Kwara CP From N450M Collected In 2015' Belgore Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Court Declines PDP Request For Forensic Analysis Of Election Materials
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion A Revolution Is Coming Soon, It Will Rise From The North By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Obasanjo Sues Punch Columnist, Newspaper, For Libel…Demands N1bn
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
'F*ck Oyetola, He Is Leaving Right Now' Davido Defends Uncle After Arrest
Entertainment 'F*ck Oyetola, He Is Leaving Right Now' Davido Defends Uncle After Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Sen. Adeleke All Smiles As Court Grants Him Bail
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Nobody Is Safe, How Do We Live Like Animals?' Emir Of Katsina Laments Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad