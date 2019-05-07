'Nobody Is Safe, How Do We Live Like Animals?' Emir Of Katsina Laments Insecurity

Nobody is safe now, whether in your house or road, wherever you are. Tell the president that we have to take care of our people, security first. All these programmes, as good as they are, cannot be (successful) without security.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

Abdulmumini Usman, the Emir of Katsina, has said that the  efforts of the  Buhari-led administration may not yield the desired results if the insecurity ravaging the  North-Western part of Nigeria is not checked.

The Emir told Audu Ogbe, the Minister for Agriculture, that farmers and herdsmen who are the target beneficiaries of government initiatives have abandoned their farms and herds as killings and kidnappings have become rampant in the region, including Katsina, Mr Buhari’s home state.

Mr Ogbe was in the Katsina palace, alongside the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, ahead of the national launch of the distribution of cotton seeds/inputs to farmers for the 2019 planting season, the newspaper reported.

But the Emir seized the moment to lament the level of insecurity in the region, which appears to be deteriorated as the so-called bandits continue to kidnap and kill from Abuja-Kaduna highway to rural communities across the northwest.

Though there are no reliable figures of the victims of the  twin-menace  travellers and residents alike in these regions have been living in fear.

“Every day I receive reports of kidnapping and killings from the district and village heads,” the Emir said.


He added that:“Tell the president that we have to take care of our people, security first. All these programmes, as good as they are, cannot be (successful) without security. Security is first and fundamental.

“What are you to gain by killing, kidnapping people? It’s very unfortunate. I have not seen this kind of country; how do we live like animals? Three days ago, Magaji Gari (of Daura emirate council) was abducted. Nobody is safe now, whether in your house or road, wherever you are.

“What we want you to do for us is to stop the fight. Many people have deserted, abandoned their farms in fear of kidnapping and killings and other atrocities. It’s very unfortunate.”

The call of the Emir is coming at the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari's seemingly trivialisation of the kidnappings in the country.

On arrival from London of the 5th of May, 2019, when asked if the public should expect a new strategy, President Buhari said: “No. I have just seen the IG, I think he is losing weight. I think he is working very hard,” he replied, referring to the Inspector General Of Police.

SaharaReporters, New York

