Professor Tijjani Bande Announced As President, UN General Assembly

Bande until his appointment was the permanent representative of Nigeria to UN.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

Professor Bande

Professor Tijjani Mohammad Bande has been appointed as the new President of the United Nations General Assembly.

His appointment was announced by María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, outgoing president of UNGA at a press conference in Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Bande becomes the second Nigerian to be appointed President of UNGA after Mr. Joseph Nanven Garba who held the position between 1989 and 1990.

Bande until his appointment was the permanent representative of Nigeria to UN. 

Bande was born at Zagga in present day Kebbi State.

He holds M.A in Political Science from the Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA in 1981 and a PhD in Political Science from the University of Toronto, Canada in 1987.

Professor Bande was, from January 2000 to February 2004, the Director-General of the Centre African de Formation et de Recherche Administrative pour le Development (CAFRAD) in Tangier, Morocco. This is Africa’s premier institution with responsibility for training and research in public administration and management.

He was the Vice-Chancellor Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, which ended in February between 2004 and 2009.

He served as former director-general of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State.

He became the Acting Director General of the National Institute from 2010 till March 2016.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 'Help Us' President Buhari Begs UN To Rehabilitate IDPs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Pius Adesanmi Unthinkable: Becoming Canadian, Dumping America By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Coup In Burkina Faso, Whereabouts Of President And Prime Minister Unknown
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Twin Bomb Explosions Kill At Least 86 In Turkey
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Russia Suspends Flights To Egypt
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Zimbabwe To Increase Use Of Chinese Yuan In Domestic Transactions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Abuja Residents Block VP Osinbajo's Convoy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion A Revolution Is Coming Soon, It Will Rise From The North By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 'I Gave N10m To Kwara CP From N450M Collected In 2015' Belgore Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
'F*ck Oyetola, He Is Leaving Right Now' Davido Defends Uncle After Arrest
Entertainment 'F*ck Oyetola, He Is Leaving Right Now' Davido Defends Uncle After Arrest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Sen. Adeleke All Smiles As Court Grants Him Bail
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Obasanjo Sues Punch Columnist, Newspaper, For Libel…Demands N1bn
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court Declines PDP Request For Forensic Analysis Of Election Materials
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Afenifere Faults MTN Over Abdullahi, Emir Sanusi's Appointment To Board Over Lack Of Diversity
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Police To Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad