Sharia Court Orders Wife To Pay Back 500 Naira Dowry



Esther Morris, a 39-year-old woman has been asked by a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to pay back her estranged husband Tajudden Musa, 46, N500 paid as bride price.



The judge, Dahiru Lawal, terminated the 11-year-old marriage and ordered both parties in company of the court’s personnel to go to the residence to allow Ms Morris take her belongings.



Ms Morris of new NDA Barracks, Afaka, Kaduna, dragged Mr Musa to the court, seeking divorce.



“We got married 11 years ago. God has not blessed us with any child.



“Since we got married, things are not moving on well for him. He blames me and my family for our lack of children.



‘This is a man who paid N500 as dowry. I want a divorce. I can’t continue staying with him,” Morris said.



She said that the marriage was contracted in a court.



“He prompted for the divorce with the actions he is exhibiting but he cannot approach the same court for a divorce,” she said.



The defendant, Tajudeen Musa, 46, a businessman, who lives in on BZ 23 Abuja road by Sardauna crescent, told the court that he also wants the marriage to terminate.



“I married her as a Christian, I don’t want her to bear my father’s name again. She should return all the properties I have with her”.