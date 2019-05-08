Herdsmen Butcher 11 In Reprisal Attack On Taraba Villages

Kamai stated that community leaders had pleaded with the herdsmen not to avenge the killings but they ignored the appeal of the elders. Residents of the villages confirmed to newsmen that five people were killed at Murbai while six were killed at Sembe village.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2019

Herdsmen have killed eleven people and injured many in a retaliation attack on some Taraba villages today.

The herders stormed Murbai, Kisbap, Sembe, and Yawai – Abbare villages of Ardo-Kola and Jalingo Local Government Areas of Taraba State to avenge the killing of one of their own who was attacked on Monday when his cows were grazing on a villager’s farm, said Cyprian Kamai, a resident of Jalingo.

Kamai stated that community leaders had pleaded with the herdsmen not to avenge the killings but they ignored the appeal of the elders.

He also said that many have fled the villages in fear of further attacks and are left stranded at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

“Those displaced need humanitarian assistance and I want to call on the government to provide relief materials to the IDPs,” Kamai added.

Residents of the villages confirmed to newsmen that five people were killed at Murbai while six were killed at Sembe village.

DSP. David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer Taraba State, confirmed the attack but said only five people were killed in the reprisal attack.

He said, “One person was killed on Monday when the crisis started and yesterday five more corpses were recovered.”

Misal added that the Police have deployed personnel to ensure peace is restored to the communities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency 'Don’t Compare Us To Terrorists, We Don't Kill' Afenifere, Ohanaeze Blast Garba Shehu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Armed Bandits Slay 82-year Old District Head In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Who Raped Abuja Women 'Will Face The Law' Says IG Adamu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Kill 4 Soldiers, 6 Others In Late Night Maiduguri Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police FG Inaugurates 14-Man Committee For Community Policing
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Help Us' President Buhari Begs UN To Rehabilitate IDPs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Vows To Assent To Bill Creating New Emirates In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Thugs Attack Labour Leaders Picketing Ngige’s Apartment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 'I Am Ready For Court' Peter Obi Denies Heart Attack Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Married Women Free To Choose State Of Origin As Reps Pass Bill
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Sharia Court To Cut Of Hand And Leg Of 10, Stone 5 To Death In Bauchi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Assembly Passes Bill To Create Four New Emirates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Peter Obi In Court As Crowd Rented By Atiku Storm Venue Of Election Petition Tribunal
Elections UPDATE: Election Tribunal Fixes Date For Pre-Hearing Sitting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sitting Commences At Election Petition Tribunal As Peter Obi Shows Up Amidst Health Rumors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal FG Slams Amaju Pinnick, Four Others With $8,400, N4bn Fraud Charge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Hear Petition Today
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Professor Tijjani Bande Announced As President, UN General Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad