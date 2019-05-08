Herdsmen Butcher 11 In Reprisal Attack On Taraba Villages

Herdsmen have killed eleven people and injured many in a retaliation attack on some Taraba villages today.

The herders stormed Murbai, Kisbap, Sembe, and Yawai – Abbare villages of Ardo-Kola and Jalingo Local Government Areas of Taraba State to avenge the killing of one of their own who was attacked on Monday when his cows were grazing on a villager’s farm, said Cyprian Kamai, a resident of Jalingo.

Kamai stated that community leaders had pleaded with the herdsmen not to avenge the killings but they ignored the appeal of the elders.

He also said that many have fled the villages in fear of further attacks and are left stranded at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

“Those displaced need humanitarian assistance and I want to call on the government to provide relief materials to the IDPs,” Kamai added.

Residents of the villages confirmed to newsmen that five people were killed at Murbai while six were killed at Sembe village.

DSP. David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer Taraba State, confirmed the attack but said only five people were killed in the reprisal attack.

He said, “One person was killed on Monday when the crisis started and yesterday five more corpses were recovered.”

Misal added that the Police have deployed personnel to ensure peace is restored to the communities.