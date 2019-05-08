'Insecurity Is A Test From God' Says Aso Rock Imam



Sheik Abdulwaheed Sulaiman, chief imam of the state house mosque, says cases of insecurity in Nigeria are a test from God.



He made the comments during the daily Tafsir (Quranic teachings) which held at the State House Mosque, Abuja.



Sulaiman, speaking on the rise in cases of banditry, kidnappings, and insurgency in the country, said Nigerians should repent and pray to avert the current security problem.



Garba Shehu, special adviser to the President on media and publicity said, the chief imam “gave thanks to Almighty Allah for allowing the general election to take place peacefully throughout the country”.



“He called for repentance and prayers to avert the current security challenges confronting the nation. He said the security incidents are a test from God.”



President Buhari, who also spoke at the event, assured Nigerians ahead of his second term administration that he knows what to do as the leader of the government.



The president expressed his gratitude and appreciated Nigerians for giving him the mandate to govern the country for another four years.



“I know what to do, and I will not fail Nigerians,” he said.



“The expectations of Nigerians will be met. I will not let them down. I will continue to do my best.”



Buhari had given a similar assurance to Nigerians in March 2019, when the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) paid him a congratulatory visit at the presidential villa, Abuja.



Buhari promised to work harder in addressing the challenges facing the country.



“This is my last lap, I will try to work harder. I assure you, I will not let you down,” Buhari added.