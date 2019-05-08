We Have Hard Evidence Against Saraki Says EFCC



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it has hard evidence to nail senate president, Bukola Saraki.



Replying to Saraki’s allegations that the ongoing probe was a witch hunt, the acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said Saraki was not above the law, noting that the Commission was obligated by law to enthrone probity and accountability in the governance space, a duty it claimed to have pursued without ill-will or malice against anyone.



The EFCC asked Saraki not to worry over the investigation into his earnings as Kwara State Governor and his stewardship in the Senate, “so long as he has no skeletons in his cupboard.”



The Commission also said it possessed indicting petitions and other evidence against the Senate President, noting that putting him through a legitimate forensic inquiry was the legitimate route to establish his integrity as a public servant.



The EFCC refuted Saraki’s claims that the probe had to do with his appointment as the International Human Rights Commission ambassador.



It stated, “It is in the interest of the public, and for Saraki’s personal good, that he is not only above board, but be seen at all times to be so.



“Indeed, all the instances in which the EFCC have had cause to sleuth into his financial activities either as a former governor or President of the Senate were driven by over-arching public interest and due process of the law.



“Against the background of the possession of indicting petitions and other evidence available to the EFCC, even Saraki will agree with the Commission that putting him through a legitimate forensic inquiry is the legitimate route to establish his integrity as a public servant.”



Stating that it had the mandate to rid the country of corruption and corrupt elements, the Commission reiterated its unflinching resolve to achieve these, “no matter whose ox is gored.”