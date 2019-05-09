'Angel' Jailed For Internet Fraud In Ibadan

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2019



Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division, has convicted an internet fraudster, Adebimpe Babajide Quadri, a.k.a Angel and sentenced him to four months in prison.

The conviction was communicated in a statement signed by Tony Orilade, ag. media and publicity for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday. 

The statement reads: "Quadri, who hides under the name ‘Angel’ to dupe his victims online, was, on Wednesday, May 8, found guilty of criminal impersonation in a one-count amended charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

"The offence, according to the charge sheet, was contrary to section 22 (4)(b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention e.t.c) Act, 2015.

"The convict was originally arraigned on April 15, 2019 on a four-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence, contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (offences) Act, 2006 and obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (Offences) Act, 2006.

"He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"He was, however, re-arraigned on May 8, 2019 on a lone-count charge after entering into a plea bargain agreement with the Commission. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

"In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, urged the court to convict him accordingly.

"The presiding judge then convicted and jailed him for four months. The four-month term, the judge ordered, will run from the date of his arrest – February 13, 2019".

According to the judge, Quadri will also forfeit a sum of $400 USD (Four Hundred United States of American Dollars), one Samsung phone and one black Tecno k7 phone to the Federal Government.

SaharaReporters, New York

