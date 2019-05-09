Appeal Court To Deliver Judgment On Onnoghen, Friday

The appeal court has said it will deliver judgment on the appeal filed by Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), on Friday.

The announcement was contained in a short statement issued by Sa’adatu Musa Kachalla, spokesperson of the court, on Thursday.

The brief statement reads: "Notice is hereby given. That the appeal filed by Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen is ripe for judgement, tomorrow morning in Abuja Division. Thank you for your usual cooperation."

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had convicted Onnoghen on six counts bordering on false assets declaration.