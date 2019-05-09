Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Security Chiefs over the state of insecurity in the country.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja.

Among those present at the meeting are Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Defence Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique, Chief of Air Staff; and Mohammed Adamu, Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The service chiefs briefed the President on efforts they are employing in to tackling insecurity in the country.

Bandits and insurgent groups have been operating unchecked in the country for months now adding to the problem of Boko Haram insurgency.

Four staff of National Emergency Management Agency; Olayinka Adegbehingbe, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); Alhaji Musa Uba, District Head of Daura and an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari are all among a growing list of people recently kidnapped in different parts of the country.