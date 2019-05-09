Court Grants 'Prime Suspect' In Sugar's Murder Bail

The power of the police to arrest and detain is not in doubt but the constitution stipulates that any person detained must be arraigned within 24 hours. The remand order obtained by the police from an Iyaganku Magistrate court had expired since April 4 and detaining the applicant beyond this period is flagrant disobedient to the constitution.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2019

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan  has granted bail to the alleged prime suspect in the March 9 murder of  Temitope Olatoye ( aka Sugar).

The court took the decision on Thursday.

Sugar, defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Action Democratic Party(ADP) in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

He was a member of theFederal  House of Representatives legislating on behalf of Lagelu/Akinyele constituency.

He was cut down in a hail of bullets in one of the polling units in his consistuency during the governorship and  house of assembly elections

His body was committed to Mother earth on Friday in Ibadan, the state capital.

It was gathered that about five suspects, including a serving member of the state House of Assembly from Akinyele, Olafisoye Akinmoyede were arrested  in connection with his murder.

The suspects were taken to Abuja and kept 'under protective custody'

But Akinmoyede through his counsel, Michael Lana approached Justice Moshood Abass and sought to enforce the fundamental human rights of the house whip, over prolonged detention.

Akinmoyede, through his counsel, urged the court to grant him bail as his continued detention is a unlawful and gross violation of his fundmental human rights.

Lana urged the court to grant bail to his client pending the arraignment of his client at the court of law.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the respondent, the Commissioner of Police, was absent at the hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Abass, said that he considered the action of the police as arrogant, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Abass said that all actions of the police must be seen to have justification in law and the fundamental right of the applicant must not be restrained by any technicality.

The judge said that the practice of the police making an arrest before an investigation was not proper.

“The power of the police to arrest and detain is not in doubt but the constitution stipulates that any person detained must be arraigned within 24hours.

“The remand order obtained by the police from an Iyaganku Magistrate court had expired since April 4 and detaining the applicant beyond this period is flagrant disobedient to the

constitution.

“Obedient to court order should be the responsibility of all who believe in the stability of Nigeria,” the judge said.

The judge faulted the police on their inability to provide justification to deny the  applicant bail.

In his ruling, the judge held that the applicant should be granted bail with a surety who is blood relation with landed property worth N50 million among others.

The judge said that the other surety should be a civil servant with grade level 14 or member of the state House of Assembly or Federal.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Jailed For Touching Girl's Breast In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Kill 'Bike Man Over N100 Bribe'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court Hears Suit Querying Atiku's Citizenship Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Govt. Grills Emir Sanusi's Aide Over 'Financial Misappropriation'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'The Evil I Feared In The PDP Has Befallen Me Ten Times In The APC' Says Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption We Have Hard Evidence Against Saraki Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Jailed For Touching Girl's Breast In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Kill 'Bike Man Over N100 Bribe'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Economy President Buhari Nominates Godwin Emefiele For Second Term
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Hears Suit Querying Atiku's Citizenship Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Govt. Grills Emir Sanusi's Aide Over 'Financial Misappropriation'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'The Evil I Feared In The PDP Has Befallen Me Ten Times In The APC' Says Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption We Have Hard Evidence Against Saraki Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Electoral Processes 'Confusing' Says INEC Boss Yakubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Obasanjo Sues Punch Columnist, Newspaper, For Libel…Demands N1bn
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 'We Told Buhari Kidnappings Have Dropped' Says Chief Of Naval Staff
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad