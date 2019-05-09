'My Victory Is Unshakable' Says Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State on Thursday said his electoral victory at the Court of Appeal was an indication that the truth had prevailed.



Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, said in Osogbo that the victory had validated the mandate the people of the state freely gave to him in September 2018.



Oyetola said: “You spoke with conviction; your voice and choice are clear to the world, and the judiciary, the last hope of the people and arbiter of the truth, has proved to the world that it is always on the side of justice.



“After months of uncertainty and waiting in judicial wilderness, truth has finally prevailed over falsehood and the voice of the majority has ultimately gained dominance over the phony attempts to manipulate justice.



“Today’s victory has proved to all and sundry that there is a limit to the extent to which falsehood and propaganda could be used to suppress the truth and the will of the people.



“I would like to thank you all, the good people of The State of Osun, for your robust support and steadfastness throughout the needless periods of political travail and tribulation.



“I am persuaded by your indisputable mandate and the sound judgment of the Court of Appeal that the road to ultimate victory is smooth and unshakable.



“My administration took off on a note of equitable and quality service delivery to the people of our dear state. That resolve is on course.



“I urge you all to be peaceful and to go about your legitimate businesses as we revel in this well-deserved victory.



“I seize this opportunity to once again ask for the cooperation of all the citizens, partners, and friends of the State of Osun as we move forward with the state’s development agenda,” Oyetola said.



The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had nullified the judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.



The tribunal had, in its verdict of March 22, declared the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the September 22, 2018 poll.



Justice Jummai Sankey read the lead judgment of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, while Justices Abubakar Yahaya, Isaiah Akeju and Bitrus Sanga agreed with the lead verdict.



A fifth member of the appellate court, Justice Ita Mbaba, disagreed and upheld the election tribunal’s verdict that gave victory to Adeleke.

