Asa Announces Release Date For Her New Album

Bukola Elemide better known as Asa has announced the release date for her forthcoming album.

Sahara Reporters had exclusively reported in December that the singer is set to release the new body of work this year.

“My next album is ready and I am excited. I think you’d like it because I enjoyed it. I love the songs in them and I am very excited to introduce it to people. So, early next year. There is going to be a tour definitely, Nigeria,” She had told SaharaTV in December.

In a video post on her Instagram handle on Friday,although Asa did not expressly state when she will be releasing an album from all indications the singer is set to release the new album on May 14.

The video showed a man dancing behind a blue background as it slowly transitioned to show Asa in a sleeping position after which a date appeared to bring an end to the video.