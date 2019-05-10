Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate

Mr. Ganduje signed a law on Wednesday which created an additional four emirates, a move that was widely seen as depletion of Emir Lamido Sanusi’s influence.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019



The Kano State High Court has granted an order restraining Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from implementing the breakup of Kano Emirate.

The matter immediately took a political dimension with the Peoples Democratic Party members in the House saying that the additional four emirates were not properly created, accusing the All Progressives Congress majority of disregarding extant parliamentary procedures.

The lawmakers said the House was officially on recess and was not properly convened before the law was hurriedly passed on Wednesday.

Governor Ganduje had on Wednesday assented to the controversial bill approving the creation of the additional Emirates in the state — Gaya, Rano, Karaye, and Bichi

