Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs

Confirming the appointments, Malam Muhammad Garba, the State’s Commissioner of Information, said the new emirs would receive their letters of appointment on Saturday at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

 

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has appointed new emirs for the newly created  emirates.

Aminu Ado Bayero,one of the sons  of the former emir  of Kano, has been named as the monarch in control of Bichi emirate. 

The government also confirmed the upgrading of  District Heads of Karaye, Rano and Gaya to first class emirs  for their respective emirates.

Until his appointment as emir, Bayero was the Wamban Kano, a position given to him by the present emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II after promoting the former Wambai, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi to the rank of Galadima following the death of late Galadiman Kano Tijjani Hashim. 

Other emirs of Karaye, Gaya and Rano, who were upgraded To the status of emirs from district heads are Sarkin Karaye Alhaji Tafida Abubakar ll, Sarkin Gaya Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya and Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

