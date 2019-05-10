Nigerian Lawyer Sues President Buhari For Failing To Hand Over To Osinbajo While In The UK

Effiong asked the Court to determine four issues which are: "Whether the 1st Defendant’s action in proceeding on vacation to the United Kingdom from the 25th day of April, 2019 to the 5th day of May, 2019 without transmitting the written declaration envisaged in Section 145 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in conflict with the provisions of Section 145 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

Inibehe Effiong, a Nigerian lawyer has sued President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to hand over to the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

President Muhammadu Buhari left the country on the 24th of April 2019 for what he described as a 'private visit'. Presidency sources however revealed to SaharaReporters that it's was a medical trip.

The suit number FHC/L/CS/763/2019, was filed before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Effiong asked the Court to determine four issues which are: "Whether in view of the extant provisions of Section 145 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the 1st Defendant can validly proceed on vacation for any length of time without transmitting a written declaration to the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to that effect, which will empower the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to perform the functions of the President in an acting capacity.

"Whether the 1st Defendant’s action in proceeding on vacation to the United Kingdom from the 25th day of April, 2019 to the 5th day of May, 2019 without transmitting the written declaration envisaged in Section 145 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in conflict with the provisions of Section 145 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

"Whether the 1st Defendant in refusing to adhere to the clear and unambiguous provisions of Section 145 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) has not by that singular action violated his oath of office and the Provisions of the Constitution which he swore to uphold.

" Whether the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) or any other law for that matter, permits the 1st Defendant to exercise presidential authority over the affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from any country outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, save when he is out of the country on official diplomatic engagements.

A date is yet to be fixed for the hearing of the case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal 'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Sells Baby For N600,000 Naira, Buys Phone, Slippers With Proceeds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Real Reason EFCC Arrested Popular Musicians Naira Marley And Zlatan Ibile
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal 'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Reps To Probe Former National Pension Commission DG Over 'Procurement Irregularities'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad