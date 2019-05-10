Protesters Throng Abuja Over Indiscriminate Arrest And Sexual Assaults Of Women By Police Personnel

“In Abuja women were raped, robbed and humiliated just because they are women,” Amnesty International said on Friday. “Those responsible for these violations must be brought to justice.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

 

Hundreds of protesters thronged Abuja, the capital of Nigeria on Friday  agitating against  the unconscionable conduct of some police officers in their handling of female detainees.

Some police officers, in April, were accused of carrying out a  series of sexual assaults on some women who were momentarily  in their custody.

“Being a woman is not a crime,” protesters chanted during the protest, which was organised by several women’s rights groups and civil society organisations.

“My body, my life,” they added.

Police raided many nightclubs, hotels and bars in Abuja last month, and in the process arrested numerous women for prostitution.

However, most of the women arrested for prostitution had denied the charge and described it as 'trumped up'.

Recounting their ordeals in the hands of the police officers, the women said they were subjected to multiple and brutal sexual assaults by the officers.

“In Abuja women were raped, robbed and humiliated just because they are women,” Amnesty International said Friday.

“Those responsible for these violations must be brought to justice.”

Last week a presidential spokesman said that “a thorough investigation of what happened” was being carried out.

“This administration will not tolerate any violation of the individual freedoms of our people,” the spokesman added.

However, protesters on Friday said they took the promises with a pinch of salt, pointing out that more women have been arrested.

“We are asking for them to stop the raids on women,” said the lawyer for several of the women arrested, Jennifer Ogbogu, who joined the march.

Ogbogu said five women were arrested on Thursday night.

"They were reportedly grabbed off the street — including while riding motorcycles or out shopping — and “accused of prostitution”, she said.

SaharaReporters had, on May 2, reported how some of the women  sexually assaulted by police officers said they(the police officers)  used 'pure water satchets' as improvised condoms.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Human Rights Commission Summons AEPB's Director Over Alleged Molestation of Women At Night Club
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty International Vows To Ensure Officers That Raped Abuja Women Are Punished
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Policeman Assaults Protester, Victim, Journalist In Abuja, Says 'You Are Protesting For Ashawo'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Arrested Abuja ‘Prostitutes’ Narrate How They Were Raped By Policemen Who Wore ‘Pure Water Sachets’ As Condoms
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls: All Of Us Are Experts, Activists, But How Many Are Parents?
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Sells Baby For N600,000 Naira, Buys Phone, Slippers With Proceeds
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Real Reason EFCC Arrested Popular Musicians Naira Marley And Zlatan Ibile
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal 'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Reps To Probe Former National Pension Commission DG Over 'Procurement Irregularities'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad