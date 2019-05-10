Protesters Throng Abuja Over Indiscriminate Arrest And Sexual Assaults Of Women By Police Personnel

Hundreds of protesters thronged Abuja, the capital of Nigeria on Friday agitating against the unconscionable conduct of some police officers in their handling of female detainees.

Some police officers, in April, were accused of carrying out a series of sexual assaults on some women who were momentarily in their custody.

“Being a woman is not a crime,” protesters chanted during the protest, which was organised by several women’s rights groups and civil society organisations.

“My body, my life,” they added.

Police raided many nightclubs, hotels and bars in Abuja last month, and in the process arrested numerous women for prostitution.

However, most of the women arrested for prostitution had denied the charge and described it as 'trumped up'.

Recounting their ordeals in the hands of the police officers, the women said they were subjected to multiple and brutal sexual assaults by the officers.

“In Abuja women were raped, robbed and humiliated just because they are women,” Amnesty International said Friday.

“Those responsible for these violations must be brought to justice.”

Last week a presidential spokesman said that “a thorough investigation of what happened” was being carried out.

“This administration will not tolerate any violation of the individual freedoms of our people,” the spokesman added.

However, protesters on Friday said they took the promises with a pinch of salt, pointing out that more women have been arrested.

“We are asking for them to stop the raids on women,” said the lawyer for several of the women arrested, Jennifer Ogbogu, who joined the march.

Ogbogu said five women were arrested on Thursday night.

"They were reportedly grabbed off the street — including while riding motorcycles or out shopping — and “accused of prostitution”, she said.

SaharaReporters had, on May 2, reported how some of the women sexually assaulted by police officers said they(the police officers) used 'pure water satchets' as improvised condoms.