Reps To Probe Former National Pension Commission DG Over 'Procurement Irregularities'

The House of Representatives has written to the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to inform it of commencement of investigation into alleged procurement irregularities during the tenure of Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, former Director General of the commission.

The Lower Chamber also said it has opened an inquiry into an allegation of abuse, breach and violations of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 by PenCom while Anohu-Amazu was heading the commission from October 2014 to March 2017.

The House, through a letter sent to the commission, dated May 7, 2019, and signed by Oluwole Oke and Hassan Shekarau Adamu, probe panel co-chairman, said “In line with Referral/Resolution HR.187/05/2018, the House Committee on Public Procurement shall be holding a public hearing in respect to the above investigation and has listed procurements conducted by the National Pension Commission for the above duration with companies listed in the advert for the public hearing.”

The Committee invited Aisha Umar-Dahir, Acting DG of PenCom, to submit a Memorandum/Position Paper and appear in person at the investigative public hearing.

The Committee fixed the public hearing on May 14, 2019, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Anohu-Amazu was removed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017 and was replaced by Aisha Umar-Dahir.