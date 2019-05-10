Top Kano State Government Officials Quit





There has been a wave of resignation as four top officials of the Kano state government have pulled out of the governor Abdullahi Ganduje led administration.



The four who pulled out are Aminu Daurawa who resigned as the director-general of Kano state Hisbah board, Abba Koki left as chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, Abubakar Kandahar and Nazifi Inuwa walked out from the office of permanent commissioner I at Kano state Shariah Commission and permanent commissioner II at Zakkah and Hubsi commission.



The move is coming amidst a political fued betweven emir Sanusi and governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje which has led to the appointment of four new emirs as the Kano emirate breaks up. It is however unclear if the resignations are connected.