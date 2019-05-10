Top Kano State Government Officials Quit

The four who pulled out are Aminu Daurawa who resigned as the director-general of Kano state Hisbah board, Abba Koki left as chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, Abubakar Kandahar and Nazifi Inuwa walked out from the office of permanent commissioner I at Kano state Shariah Commission and permanent commissioner II at Zakkah and Hubsi commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019



There has been a wave of resignation as four top officials of the Kano state government have pulled out of the governor Abdullahi Ganduje led administration. 

The four who pulled out are Aminu Daurawa who resigned as the director-general of Kano state Hisbah board, Abba Koki left as chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, Abubakar Kandahar and Nazifi Inuwa walked out from the office of permanent commissioner I at Kano state Shariah Commission and permanent commissioner II at Zakkah and Hubsi commission.

The move is coming amidst a political fued betweven emir Sanusi and governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje which has led to the appointment of four new emirs as the Kano emirate breaks up. It is however unclear if the resignations are connected.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal 'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Sells Baby For N600,000 Naira, Buys Phone, Slippers With Proceeds
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Real Reason EFCC Arrested Popular Musicians Naira Marley And Zlatan Ibile
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'This Better Be A Rumour' Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide React To EFCC's Arrest Of Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Alledged N6.9bn Fraud: EFCC Set To Disown Witness For Being Hostile
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad