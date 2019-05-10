UPDATE: Journalist Stephen Kefas Resurfaces After Report, Now At Police Headquarters In Kaduna

Stephen Kefas, vocal critic of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and human rights activist has resurfaced in Kaduna after he went missing under the watch of the Nigerian police and the Kaduna State Bureau of Investigation.

The Kaduna State Investigative Board however suddenly produced Kefas at about 4:10pm after a SaharaReporters story alerting the public on his sudden disappearance.

Kefas as was arrested on Wednesday for reposting a SaharaReporters article which detailed the Adara emirate tussle with the governor of Kaduna State which led to the death of late Kajuru monarch Dr. Maiwada Galadima.

After his arrest, SaharaReporters received exclusive information that he was to be transferred from Port-Harcourt where he was arrested to Kaduna on Thursday morning based on 'orders from above'.

Kefas who never arrived Kaduna became incommunicado since his arrest and detention at Minikoro police station, Rivers state around 5pm by the Kaduna State Investigation Bureau on 8th May 2019.

A source in the police command told SaharaReporters Kefas was hidden at a KSIB detention facility on arrival from Port-Harcourt. After his re-appearance, Kefas was made to write a statement at the state police command Bida Road, Kaduna Nigeria.

The source revealed that at the station, on Aisha Dikko, legal adviser to governor Nasir El-rufai wrote a petition to the just transferred commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Abdulrahaman who in turn directed the deputy commissioner of police in the state to take over investigation of Kefas arrest.

The source added that shortly after Kefas and the KSIB arrived Kaduna on Thursday, the local government chairman of Kajuru local government, Cafra Caino in company of one Dunio Mabushi came to the detention facility and promised to deal with Kefas; they also threatened to slap Kefas”.

Still also in detention based on ‘orders from above’ are the Adara nine elders from Kajuru for resisiting the restructuring of their chiefdom and requesting dialogue with governor Nasir El-rufai.

They are: Engineer Bawa Magaji (Wazirin Adara), Sani Magaji (a retired Commissioner of Police), Awemi Dio Maisamari (President, Adara Dev Association), Joseph Abdallah (ADA Treasurer), Tanko Maisamari (Village Head, Maro), Hosea Danladi (Village Head, Ungwan Gamo), Joseph Ayuba (Village Head, Kutura), Tanko Wada (Village Head, Ayuba) and Ulu Maitumbi (an Ungwan Barde elder).