UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile Still Undergoing Intense Grilling In EFCC Custody

A top EFCC source who confirmed the continued detention of the duo and three others said they are currently undergoing intense grilling for their connection to advance fee fraud popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. This is contrary to rumors that they have been released.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

Nigerian musician Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile are still the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission, EFCC.

A top EFCC source who confirmed the continued detention of the duo and three others said they are currently undergoing intense grilling for their connection to advance fee fraud popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. This is contrary to rumors that they have been released.

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offences.

Tony Orilade, EFCC's head of media and publicity said their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Woman Sells Baby For N600,000 Naira, Buys Phone, Slippers With Proceeds
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Launch Evening Attack On Taraba Village
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Corp Members Extracted From Bayelsa Community After Cultist Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Reps To Probe Former National Pension Commission DG Over 'Procurement Irregularities'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Sells Baby For N600,000 Naira, Buys Phone, Slippers With Proceeds
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Real Reason EFCC Arrested Popular Musicians Naira Marley And Zlatan Ibile
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'This Better Be A Rumour' Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide React To EFCC's Arrest Of Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad