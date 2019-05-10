UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile Still Undergoing Intense Grilling In EFCC Custody

Nigerian musician Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile are still the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission, EFCC.

A top EFCC source who confirmed the continued detention of the duo and three others said they are currently undergoing intense grilling for their connection to advance fee fraud popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. This is contrary to rumors that they have been released.

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offences.

Tony Orilade, EFCC's head of media and publicity said their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.