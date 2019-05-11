APC Is Acting A Script While Nigerians Suffer Says PDP

“The Buhari presidency and the APC have chosen to engage in endless unprofitable celebrations in the safety of Aso Villa while Nigerians are left at the mercies of bandits, kidnappers, marauders and insurgents in their homes and workplaces.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the presentation of award by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to President Muhammadu Buhari is an insensitive display of a scrpit at the expense of the Nigerian citizen.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman for the PDP, said this through a statement on Friday, immediately after the award was presented to President Buhari.

He said the party is toying with the emotions of Nigerians, adding that the Buhari’s administration has serious issues to face other than celebrating a scripted award. Stating that the party should find solutions to the abject poverty, killings and issues of security that is facing the country.

“It is disturbing that at a time genuine leaders are exerting themselves for solutions to the myriads of crisis plaguing our nation, those elected on the platform of the APC are busy playing to gallery and acting scripts while our nation continues to slide; the very reason Nigerians voted for Atiku Abubakar on February 23, as their preferred presidential candidate,” PDP said.

“The PDP counsels president Buhari to end the circus at the Presidency and face the stark reality of the dejection, despondency and misery Nigerians have been subjected to due to his incompetence as well as insensitivity to the plight of the citizens.”

SaharaReporters, New York

