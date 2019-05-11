Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack

Wagini village of Batsari local government area of Katsina State was on Friday night attacked by armed bandits.

The spokesman of the state police command SP Gambo Isah has confirmed the incident.

The attack led to the death of one person while three others were injured.

The attackers are said to have struck at midnight, shooting sporadically and setting ablaze cars and houses belonging to the locals.

“We believed the attack and killing was a sort of revenge,” a witness who spoke to the Cable said.

