Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'

Bettie Jenifer, the wife of Chris Attoh, a famous Ghanaian actor is dead.

It was gathered that Jenifer, who is American, was shot dead in the parking lot of her office in Maryland in the United States Of American.

The tragic incident happened on Friday evening around 5pm.

Bettie Jenifer, according to the report left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.

When she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired at her multiple times, with at least one shot hitting her.

The gunman then made his escape in a getaway vehicle.

The Maryland Police have declared the killer wanted

Giving details about the physical appearance of the killer the police described him as "a black male with a think build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jenifer got married at a private event at North Kaneshie, Accra, Ghana in October 2018. This was 10 months after divorcing DamiloIa Adegbite, a Nigerian actor with whom he has a son.

Last week, Chris Attoh sparked speculation on social media that all was not well with his second marriage after he deleted all of Bettie’s pictures from his social media pages.

It was alleged that they had broken up but neither of the two has publicly confirmed or denied the story.

Bettie Jennifer was 44 year-old as of the time of her murder.