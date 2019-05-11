Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'

Bettie Jenifer, according to the report left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

Bettie Jenifer, the wife of Chris Attoh, a famous Ghanaian actor is dead.

It was gathered that Jenifer, who is American, was shot dead in the parking lot of her office in Maryland in the United States Of American.

The tragic incident happened on Friday evening around 5pm.

Bettie Jenifer, according to the report left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.

When she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired at her multiple times, with at least one shot hitting her.

The gunman then made his escape in a getaway vehicle.

The Maryland Police have declared the killer wanted

Giving details about the physical appearance of the killer the police described him as "a black male with a think build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jenifer got married at a private event at North Kaneshie, Accra, Ghana in October 2018. This was 10 months after divorcing DamiloIa Adegbite, a Nigerian actor with whom he has a son.

Last week, Chris Attoh sparked speculation on social media that all was not well with his second marriage after he deleted all of Bettie’s pictures from his social media pages.

It was alleged that they had broken up but neither of the two has publicly confirmed or denied the story.

Bettie Jennifer was 44 year-old as of the time  of her murder.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Launch Evening Attack On Taraba Village
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Herdsman For Hacking Two Brothers To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Energy System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Launch Evening Attack On Taraba Village
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education JAMB To Release UTME Results Saturday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad