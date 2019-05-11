INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return

Last month, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had nullified the election of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and declared Ned Nwoko winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North senatorial primary.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has withdrawn the Certificate of Return it issued to the chairman, senate committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and senator representing Delta North senatorial district of Delta state, Peter Nwaoboshi.

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola Esq. INEC Director of Legal Services, Friday, issued the Certificate of Return withdrawn from the senator representing Delta North senatorial district of Delta state, Peter Nwaoboshi to Ned Nwoko as Senator-Elect for Delta North Senatorial District at the commission's headquarters Abuja, amidst jubilation by well wishers, political associates, family members and supporters of the senator-elect.



Last month, a Federal High Court sitting in  Abuja had nullified the election of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and declared Ned Nwoko winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North senatorial primary.

Delivering his judgement in April 3, 2019, the presiding judge, Justice A. R Mohammed had  ruled that from all available evidence before the court, Ned Nwoko convincingly won the Delta North PDP senatorial primary election held on 2nd, October 2018.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that following the judgement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdrew the Certificate of Return it issued to the chairman, senate committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and senator representing Delta North senatorial district of Delta state, Peter Nwaoboshi and presented same to Ned Nwoko as the Senator-Elect for Delta North Senatorial District of Delta state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 17 More Days For SGF Mustapha To Quit The Stage, As Marwa's Star Shines
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education French Primary School Enroll Sheep As Students To Avoid Closure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad