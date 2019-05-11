INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has withdrawn the Certificate of Return it issued to the chairman, senate committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and senator representing Delta North senatorial district of Delta state, Peter Nwaoboshi.



Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola Esq. INEC Director of Legal Services, Friday, issued the Certificate of Return withdrawn from the senator representing Delta North senatorial district of Delta state, Peter Nwaoboshi to Ned Nwoko as Senator-Elect for Delta North Senatorial District at the commission's headquarters Abuja, amidst jubilation by well wishers, political associates, family members and supporters of the senator-elect.





Last month, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had nullified the election of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and declared Ned Nwoko winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North senatorial primary.



Delivering his judgement in April 3, 2019, the presiding judge, Justice A. R Mohammed had ruled that from all available evidence before the court, Ned Nwoko convincingly won the Delta North PDP senatorial primary election held on 2nd, October 2018.



