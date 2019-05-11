'Men Should Be Feminist' Says Chimamanda Adichie

“You can change women all you want if men don’t change nothing changes because we share the world.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

World-renowned novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she believes men should be feminist to correct the injustice of gender imbalance.

She made the proposition when responding to questions from global lifestyle magazine, Marie Claire in Brazil on Saturday.

Responding to the question should men be feminist? Adichie said: Yes absolutely, not only can a man be feminist, men should be feminist. You are a feminist if you have knowledge that women are still not equal to men all over the world, and you are a feminist if you want to do something to make that better.

“I think of feminism as a justice movement and I think of it terms of for example anti-racism, I don’t think that only black people should be anti-racism by the way I should say it’s not only black people who suffer racism, Latino people do, Asian people, Native Americans but I’m talking because I’m black and it’s what I know best so in terms of fighting racism, I don’t think its only people who suffer from racism should be against it, it think everyone who cares about justice should be against racism.

“So men should be for feminism because, in the end, Feminism is really about justice and we should all want to live in a just world.

“I want to live a world where I don’t feel a particular group is oppressed just because of their identity so, in that sense, men absolutely should be feminist and men should be feminist because men listen to men so we need feminist men to make men who are not feminist become feminist” she concluded.

SaharaReporters, New York

