Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor

Victor Eghan, a Ghanian pastor, has declared those who watch the popular Games Of Thrones TV show as potential candidates for hell.

The pastor stated that the show contravenes the tenets of Christianity.

In a post Eghan put on Instagram, he premised his claim on some shocking statistics he stumbled on somewhere. He said the statistics revealed that the the popular TV show includes 865 deaths, 17 rapes (including attempted ones) and 144 scenes of naked people (with 83.7% being women).

Eghan pointed out in 2016, the show was in a legal battle with a porn website, Porn Hub, for using their explicit clips as it is a breach of copyright of HBO.

According to him, Game of Thrones preaches immorality by bringing out the fact that a lot of porn stars like Jessica Jenson and Samantha Bentley were used in the production of the show.

The young pastor ended the post by admonishing the massive fans of the American fantasy drama TV.

The concluding part of the post read: “Dear Christian and Game of Thrones fan, is this the kind of content you want to fill your mind with? What happened to Philippians 4:8? Is this the kind of things you want your daughter or son to engage in? Rape, murder, and immorality?

"If you’re so attached to Game of Thrones that you’re getting angry with me, then who are you worshipping? GOD or GOT? One letter makes a big difference. And that one letter change can make a big difference when you stand before GOD on that day" he concludedcx