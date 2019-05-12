Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Favours Messi Over Ronaldo

He said: "If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo then most likely I would choose Messi."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019

Atletico boss  believes Ronaldo is a better fit than Messi for teams with fewer solutions.

Ronaldo and Messi have won five Ballon d'Ors each but Messi leads the race for European Golden Shoe this season with 34 goals in LaLiga this season while Ronaldo has netted 21 goals in the Serie A this season.

The Atletico Madrid manager who chose Ronaldo over Messi last year, has clarified his statements, as he explains the differences between the two players.

According to Diego: "What I consider is that in a team with fewer solutions, Ronaldo is a better fit because he provides many solutions.

"For a team which focuses on football, Messi is much better. We are talking about very fine margins of how a team plays.

"Cristiano can decide a game in a different way, he doesn't need ten attacks. He scored two headers against us and we were out.

"Both need a team but the differences are very small.

“Lionel, in an attacking team always plays better. The other [Ronaldo] can win a game in two actions, he simplifies the situations. Messi is mesmerising because he plays elaborate football.

"Leo plays in a team that compliments all of his talent. He always ends up finding solutions."

The debate on who is better between Ronaldo and Messi is a long-lasting one, as both players have refused to fade away despite passing the age of 30.

Messi is also at the top of scoring charts in the Champions League this season with 12 goals.

On his part, Ronaldo is enjoying an excellent debut season in Italian top flight after his move to Juventus from Real Madrid last summer.

He has carried the Old Lady to another Serie A title and the Portuguese legend has scored 28 goals in all competitions, 21 of them coming in the Serie A.

Both players recently reached the 600 goal mark in their club careers.

He said: "If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo then most likely I would choose Messi."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Judicial Mysteries In England Or A Mad Man On Rampage
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Cote d'Ivoire: Open Letter To President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Understanding And Tackling Poverty-Inflicted Diseases
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Flight Nightmares In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Sports Jonathan’s PIB Memo: '10 percent' Profit Share For Niger Delta 'Disappeared' Under New Petroleum Industry Bill
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports "Contraband" T-shirts For Soccer Kids Impounded By Nigerian Customs Over Refusal To Bribe
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bribes Were Paid To Jonathan, Diezani For OPL 245 Federal Government Tells London Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education FEATURE: Why 15-Year-Old Ekele Franklin, Best 2019 UTME Candidate, May Not Be Offered Admission By UNILAG
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM 'Men Should Be Feminist' Says Chimamanda Adichie
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATE: Ganduje Defies Court, Present Appointment Letters To New First-Class Emirs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad