'Bad Elements Protested New Emirate' Says Ganduje

“We have uncovered move by some bad elements in the state. The protest was aimed at disrupting peace in Kano, but that would not deter our stance in creation of the new emirate councils.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has said those who protested the creation of new Emirates in the state are bad elements. 

Thugs had on Saturday attacked protesters who converged at the palace of the emir of Kano to protest the move by Ganduje to split the emirate. 

Speaking at a ceremony organised by the new emirs to show appreciation for their appointment, on Saturday, Ganduje said the new law has been gazetted and cannot be reversed.

He said “The creation of the additional emirates will allow us to re-examine history. This is not something new in Kano, it has happened before.

“We created emirates based on the aspirations and yearnings of our people. I am sure this development will lead to rapid development in the affected areas.

“We have uncovered move by some bad elements in the state. The protest was aimed at disrupting peace in Kano, but that would not deter our stance in creation of the new Emirate Councils.

“You should ensure that your subjects enroll their wards in school while women encouraged to always visit hospital whenever they are pregnant.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Politics UPDATE: Ganduje Defies Court, Present Appointment Letters To New First-Class Emirs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Osinbajo Visits Bauchi To 'Commission Projects' Amidst Dusk To Dawn Curfew
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bribes Were Paid To Jonathan, Diezani For OPL 245 Federal Government Tells London Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education FEATURE: Why 15-Year-Old Ekele Franklin, Best 2019 UTME Candidate, May Not Be Offered Admission By UNILAG
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM 'Men Should Be Feminist' Says Chimamanda Adichie
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATE: Ganduje Defies Court, Present Appointment Letters To New First-Class Emirs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad