'Bad Elements Protested New Emirate' Says Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has said those who protested the creation of new Emirates in the state are bad elements.



Thugs had on Saturday attacked protesters who converged at the palace of the emir of Kano to protest the move by Ganduje to split the emirate.



Speaking at a ceremony organised by the new emirs to show appreciation for their appointment, on Saturday, Ganduje said the new law has been gazetted and cannot be reversed.



He said “The creation of the additional emirates will allow us to re-examine history. This is not something new in Kano, it has happened before.



“We created emirates based on the aspirations and yearnings of our people. I am sure this development will lead to rapid development in the affected areas.



“We have uncovered move by some bad elements in the state. The protest was aimed at disrupting peace in Kano, but that would not deter our stance in creation of the new Emirate Councils.



“You should ensure that your subjects enroll their wards in school while women encouraged to always visit hospital whenever they are pregnant.”