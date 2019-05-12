Food Shortages Hit Cuba

Commerce Minister, Betsy Díaz said supermarkets will now restrict how much people can buy of certain products like chicken and soap, while other items including rice, beans, eggs and sausage will only be available on the ration card, and limited to a monthly amount.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019



Cuba has announced controlled distribution of  more products amid shortages it blames on the US trade embargo and hoarders.

There have been chains of queues on the Caribbean Island  for basic foodstuffs in recent weeks.

The Cuba People have posted photos of long waits at the supermarket under the hashtag #lacolachallenge, meaning queue challenge.

A universal rationing system was introduced on the island just after the revolution in 1959.

In 2017 US President Donald Trump re-imposed some trade and travel restrictions lifted by his predecessor Barack Obama, although he kept the embassy open in Havana and did not end flights to the country.

But less aid from ally Venezuela has also led to shortages of essentials - as has a drop in exports - leaving the Communist-run island struggling to pay for imports.

Information has it that Cuba brings in up to 70% of its food from abroad. Numerous agricultural reforms in recent years have failed to boost production.

Commerce Minister, Betsy Díaz said supermarkets will now restrict how much people can buy of certain products like chicken and soap, while other items -including rice, beans, eggs and sausage - will only be available on the ration card, and limited to a monthly amount.

According to Betsy: "Our mission is to fracture all the measures the US government imposes, and today we are setting priorities," she said.

But Ms. Díaz also blamed Cubans who hoard products for the shortages, saying some people kept items they felt might disappear from the shops while others resold goods on the black market.
Journalist Yoani Sánchez tweeted that what was once of the best-stocked shops in the city had "turned into a battlefield to get a kilogram of frozen chicken".

In April, 91-year-old Cuban revolutionary Guillermo García Frías suggested Cubans could eat ostriches, crocodile and edible rodents known as jutía amid the shortages, prompting a flood of memes mocking the commander's suggestion
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Traitor? Lai Mohammed Betrayed Nigerians Over Jollof Rice
Food Jollof Rice Rivalry: Nigerians Slam Culture Minister Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Early-Morning Inferno At Agbara Market Welcomes Buhari To Lagos
Food VIDEO: Early-Morning Inferno At Agbara Market Welcomes Buhari To Lagos
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Environment Civil Society Groups Want GMOs Banned, Seek Repeal Of National Biosafety Management Act
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Beware Of Poisonous Cow Skin Sold In Markets, Lagos Govt Warns Residents
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Food Senate Urges Nigerian Gov't To Ban Importation Of Palm Oil
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food South West Has Second Highest Number of Stunted Children In Nigeria - UNICEF
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bribes Were Paid To Jonathan, Diezani For OPL 245 Federal Government Tells London Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education FEATURE: Why 15-Year-Old Ekele Franklin, Best 2019 UTME Candidate, May Not Be Offered Admission By UNILAG
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM 'Men Should Be Feminist' Says Chimamanda Adichie
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATE: Ganduje Defies Court, Present Appointment Letters To New First-Class Emirs
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad