Ganduje Set To Present Staff-Of-Office To Newly Appointed Emirs Despite Court Order

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019

Kano State Governor Ganduje

 

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,Kano state governor, is set to present  staff-of-office to the four newly appointed emirs of Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi emirates despite the court order restraining him from  proceeding with the installation of the new emirs.

The emirs are Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila (Rano), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya (Gaya), Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll (Karaye) and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi). 

Acording to daily trust Malam Muhammad Garba,  the state’s Commissioner of Information, said, “The governor and his entourage are set to proceed to two out of the four new emirates to present the staff-of-office to the new emirs today.

“And tomorrow Monday, he will lead the entourage to the two remaining emirates to present the staff-of-office to their respective emirs.” 

The governor had on  Saturday at a ceremony organised by the newly appointed emirs of Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye in appreciation of their appointment said the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) (Amendment) Law 2019 had already been gazetted; hence it will not be reversed.

Speaking at the event on the purported reason for the  balkanization of the emirate, the governor said: "We created the emirates in order to reduce the burden on the Kano emirate. The challenges are too weighty on Kano emirate, that is why the emirate is running away from centralization of the system. The creation of the additional emirates will allow us to re-examine history. This is not something new in Kano, it has happened before. 

“We created emirates based on the aspirations and yearnings of our people. I am sure this development will lead to rapid development in the affected areas,” 

The governor urged all district heads and chief Imams under the territories of the new emirs to pay homage to them Sunday.

 

