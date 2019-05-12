UPDATE: EFCC To Charge Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Three Others To Court 'Soon' As They Remain In Detention

A top source within the EFCC who spoke to SaharaReporters on Sunday said the agency has plans to use information volunteered by the arrested gang to charge them to court.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Comission is in the process of charging Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and two others to court for their alleged links to cyber crime popularly called yahoo yahoo.

On Friday morning, Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan) were arrested in connection with advance fee fraud.

Tony Orilade, EFCC's head of media and publicity said their arrest followed an early morning raid at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

A top source within the EFCC who spoke to SaharaReporters on Sunday said the agency has plans to use information volunteered by the arrested gang to charge them to court.

Until then, the Musicians will remain in detention.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FAAN To Carry Out Background Check Of Staff After Saudi Drug Incident
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bribes Were Paid To Jonathan, Diezani For OPL 245 Federal Government Tells London Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education FEATURE: Why 15-Year-Old Ekele Franklin, Best 2019 UTME Candidate, May Not Be Offered Admission By UNILAG
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM 'Men Should Be Feminist' Says Chimamanda Adichie
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATE: Ganduje Defies Court, Present Appointment Letters To New First-Class Emirs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad