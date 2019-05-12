UPDATE: EFCC To Charge Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Three Others To Court 'Soon' As They Remain In Detention

The Economic and Financial Crimes Comission is in the process of charging Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and two others to court for their alleged links to cyber crime popularly called yahoo yahoo.

On Friday morning, Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan) were arrested in connection with advance fee fraud.

Tony Orilade, EFCC's head of media and publicity said their arrest followed an early morning raid at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

A top source within the EFCC who spoke to SaharaReporters on Sunday said the agency has plans to use information volunteered by the arrested gang to charge them to court.

Until then, the Musicians will remain in detention.