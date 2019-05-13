Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn

President Buhari who's administration is anchored on waging a war against corruption was seen grinning and shaking Emefiele a day after damning evidence emerged of the governor dipping hands into the national treasury to fund a private business.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

Photos have emerged of a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and governor of the central bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele at the Aso Rock Villa.

The audio which has been confirmed by the CBN exposes financial impropriety among top officials of the apex bank who proposed to 'change the books' to cover it up.

 CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1

 

 CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part2

SaharaReporters, New York

