FLASH: Sowore's AAC Expels 'Induced' Former Secretary Leonard Ezenwa For Anti-party Activities

"It has come to the notice of the office of the Chairman of the African Action Congress that a group of suspended members, induced by financial reasons and anti-progressive politics, gathered in Abuja today, 13th May, 2019, and purportedly held a NEC meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, national chairman of the African Action Congress has announced the supension of Leonard Ezenwa, the former party secretary for anti party activities.

The suspension is contained in a press statement signed by Omoyele Sowore, chairman of the party on Monday.

Sowore said: "It has come to the notice of the office of the Chairman of the African Action Congress that a group of suspended members, induced by financial reasons and anti-progressive politics, gathered in Abuja today, 13th May, 2019, and purportedly held a NEC meeting.

"These members, led by Leonard Nzenwa, former national secretary, who was suspended for financial impropriety and anti-party activities, have demonstrated by their actions that they have never been, and have never shared, the core beliefs that those of us in the African Action Congress hold.

"Leonard Nzenwa is hereby expelled from the party, and the misguided individuals who participated in the Abuja meeting are suspended from the party until investigations reveal the extent of their involvement.

Ezenwa had on Monday morning anounced on live television the supension of the party chairman, Sowore for what he described as alleged inability to hold or convene quaterly meeting of the NEC, anti-party activities as well as financial misapropration.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

