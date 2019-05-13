Former Bayelsa State Head Of Service Testifies In $8.1m, N9.2bn Forfeiture Suit Linked To Patience Jonathan





The trial in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC seeking the final forfeiture of $8.1m and N9.2billion linked to former first Lady Dame patience Jonathan took another dimension today when former head of service in Bayelsa state Mr Fraser Ogboru testified before justice Mojisola Olatoregun of Federal high court Lagos.



In his testimony, Ogboru who claimed to have retired from Bayelsa State Civil Service on 31st December, 2014, told the court that he had knew Mrs. Jonathan when her husband was a Deputy Governor.

He claimed he was still in service when Mrs. Jonathan was appointed a permanent secretary.

While being cross-examined by EFCC's lawyer, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness said he did not know when the former first lady stopped collecting salary as a permanent secretary.

Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on domestic affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, also testified on Monday and stated while been cross exermined by EFCC counsel Mr. Rotimi that he did not know the content of six bags delivered to him by ADC to former president Jonathan.

Dudafa also denied being used by a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, to launder money.

He told Justice Mojisola Olatoregun that all the funds in an account linked to a firm, Globus Integrated Services Ltd, were cash gifts given to the former First Lady during her husband tenure as Nigeria's president.

"I was not procured by the family of Dame Patience Jonathan to conceal proceeds of unlawful activities and by virtue of being the former special assistant on domestic affairs to the erstwhile president and the 1st respondent (Mrs. Jonathan), I was informed by the 1st respondent that the funds in the firm's account are cash gifts that were given to her while she was the first lady", Dudafa said.

The witness also denied that he was aware that a bag he received on behalf of Dr. Jonathan from one, Col. Adegbe, in the course of his duties contained $47 million which was allegedly removed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the instruction of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki.

The South West Zonal Coordinator of an NGO, Women for Change Initiative, Chief Mrs. Kate Onyechere had earlier testified in the matter.

While being cross-examined by EFCC's lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, Chief Mrs. Kate Onyechere explained the rationale behind the founding of the Women for Change Initiative by Mrs. Jonathan.

She also revealed the various sources through which the Initiative get fund to carry out its activities.

"The Initiative was formed by Mrs. Jonathan as a normal Non-governmental organization. The main thing is empowerment. We empower Nigerian women across 36 states. We have zonal, states and local government coordinators.

"We organized luncheon and receive donations across states to get funds. We also write private individuals to donate. Even, the coordinators also make donations", she said.

The witness further revealed that Mrs. Jonathan was unanimously adopted by the trustees and coordinators of the Initiative as the sole signatory to its accounts.

While being cross-examined by Oyedepo, the witness named four individuals as Trustees of Women for Change Initiative.

They are; Dr. Chidinma, Mrs. Josephine, Mrs. Jonathan and Mrs. Yemisi Oyewole.

Justice Olatoregun adjourned further hearing in the matter to 24th May, 2019 by 11am..