Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

Kano State Governor Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano state has sealed the move to create more emirates in the state by presenting staff-of-office, the traditional symbol of authority to the emirs.

The event is coming amidst controversy that in breaking up Kano emirate, Ganduje is pursing a political vendetta against the emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.

In a statement on Monday to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor presented the instrument to Aminu Ado-Bayero, the eldest son of the late Emir of Kano, as the Emir of Bichi.

Others who received the Staff of Office were the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II; the Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar-Ila; and the Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Congratulating the emirs, Ganduje said: “This Staff of Office represents dedication and commitment to serve your subjects in the areas of security, health care delivery system, education and environment among others. We, as a government, are always ready to work with you hand in hand for the growth and development of our state in particular and the nation in general,” Mr Ganduje said.

“You should place greater priority on education, health and the security of your domains. As a government, we will always respond positively to your people-oriented yearnings and aspirations.

“As leaders who are closer to your subjects, you should join hand with government and other security agencies to make sure that security is not only improved but maintained.

“Efforts towards strengthening community policing, as practised globally, should form part of your commitment. Ours is to, together, ensure that global best practices are observed.”

“Security is on the shoulders of all of us. Government alone cannot tackle the issue of security. And traditional institution plays a vital role in this area.”

