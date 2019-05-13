'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari

“You see, every politician learns every day. The fact remains that I came in as a technocrat, so I use to call myself a techno-politician but I think I am wiser now. I am more of a politician than a technocrat,” Ambode said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, has said he is now wiser after spending four years as governor of the state.

Ambode said this while addressing journalists after his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, to thank him for inaugurating some of projects in the state.

Speaking on what he learnt during the election period and as a politician, he said he is now wiser as a result of the exposure he had.

The outgoing governor expressed gratitude at being given the opportunity to serve as governor of the state.

He said, “Well, in another 16 days or so we will be leaving office but what is important is that I was able to have that opportunity to be elected as governor of Lagos State and to touch humanity in a way that I deem it fit.

“I just think a lot more people have enjoyed the benefits and dividends of democracy than we actually met it. And that gives me joy that we were able to touch lives.”

Ambode fell out with the party leadership during the buildup to the contest of 2019 election primaries.

He was defeated by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor-elect of Lagos, who has the backing and support of the party leaders of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ambode loss made him the first Lagos Governor since 1999 not to serve two terms.

0 Comments
