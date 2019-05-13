JAMB Apologises For Glitches In Checking Results

“We have just had a meeting with the service providers and they have assured that they are working hard to get the issue addressed and that in no distant time, candidates should be able to access their results without hitch,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

The Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) has apologised to candidates for glitches experienced while checking results via there mobile phone.

The examination body said the fault is from telephone service providers and that the body was working to resolve the problem

JAMB on Saturday directed the candidates to use the same telephone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to the code, ‘55019’.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's of head, media and information said “We have just had a meeting with the service providers and they have assured that they are working hard to get the issue addressed and that in no distant time, candidates should be able to access their results without hitch,” he said.

“We are just trying to ensure that all the candidates deserving of results should have firsthand information of their performance via their telephones.

“It is after that, that we will go ahead and post it to our website for candidates to go ahead and print.

“We are just trying to safeguard these results from the activities of fraudsters.

“We want candidates to know their scores first, so that on getting to print them out at the business centres, there would not be anything funny on their slips.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In UNILAG As Armed Bouncers Surround Senate Building
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Drops N5bn Into Federation Account, Walks Away With N2bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Former SUBEB Chairman Indicted In N140m Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education FEATURE: Why 15-Year-Old Ekele Franklin, Best 2019 UTME Candidate, May Not Be Offered Admission By UNILAG
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Was Married To Two Men Say Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Exclusive EXPOSED: Full Transcript Of Authentic Audio Conversation Between CBN Gov. Emefiele And Top Officials Covering Up N500bn They Stole Pt1
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In UNILAG As Armed Bouncers Surround Senate Building
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption President Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Emefiele In Connection To Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Throws Out EFCC's Request To Investigate Oshiomole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad