JAMB Apologises For Glitches In Checking Results

The Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) has apologised to candidates for glitches experienced while checking results via there mobile phone.



The examination body said the fault is from telephone service providers and that the body was working to resolve the problem



JAMB on Saturday directed the candidates to use the same telephone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to the code, ‘55019’.



Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's of head, media and information said “We have just had a meeting with the service providers and they have assured that they are working hard to get the issue addressed and that in no distant time, candidates should be able to access their results without hitch,” he said.



“We are just trying to ensure that all the candidates deserving of results should have firsthand information of their performance via their telephones.



“It is after that, that we will go ahead and post it to our website for candidates to go ahead and print.



“We are just trying to safeguard these results from the activities of fraudsters.



“We want candidates to know their scores first, so that on getting to print them out at the business centres, there would not be anything funny on their slips.”

