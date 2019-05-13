Nigeria’s Presidential Inauguration To Hold On May 29, Not June 12, Says Presidency

Nigeria’s Presidential Inauguration To Hold On May 29, not June 12, Says Presidency

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

Nigerian Government has denied the rumour going round that the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari for second term is May 29 not June 12.

Grace Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity stated this claims in an interview with a National newspaper where he debunked the rumours.

He said, “There is no truth in that report. As a matter of fact, we will soon issue a statement on it to clear the air.

“The President was inaugurated for his first term in office on May 29, 2015. He ceases to be President on May 29, 2019, if he is not inaugurated for his second term on that day.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no plan to shift the President’s inauguration to June 12. The inauguration will hold on May 29.  Those claiming that the inauguration will be shifted to June 12 are only trying to cause confusion in the polity. It is not true.”

Buhari had last year changed the nation’s Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 of every year.

“The declaration was part of the decision taken to honour the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

The President had also at the time honoured Abiola with the highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, posthumously.

 

 

