President Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Emefiele In Connection To Audio Showing He Stole N500bn

Shortly after the meeting, Emefiele emerged and hurriedly left the villa, avoiding newsmen who were waiting to hear the outcome of the meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed door meeting with Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

Emefiele who arrived the Vila around 12pm rushed towards the President's office.

The meeting which is in connection to the exclusive audio obtained by SaharaReporters lasted for about 10 minutes. 

Shortly after the meeting, Emefiele emerged and hurriedly left the villa, avoiding newsmen who were waiting to hear the outcome of the meeting. 

SaharaReporters on Sunday published an exclusive audio conversation between the CBN governor and top officials of the apex bank who frantically sought ways to cover up a failed private investment in Dubai with state resources.

Emefiele was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 and was retained after Buhari assumed office in 2015.

He oversaw the worst recession Nigeria has ever had in 29 years.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Exclusive EXPOSED: Full Transcript Of Authentic Audio Conversation Between CBN Gov. Emefiele And Top Officials Covering Up N500bn They Stole Pt1
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Throws Out EFCC's Request To Investigate Oshiomole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bayelsa State Head Of Service Testifies In $8.1m, N9.2bn Forfeiture Suit Linked To Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Was Married To Two Men Say Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Exclusive EXPOSED: Full Transcript Of Authentic Audio Conversation Between CBN Gov. Emefiele And Top Officials Covering Up N500bn They Stole Pt1
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In UNILAG As Armed Bouncers Surround Senate Building
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Throws Out EFCC's Request To Investigate Oshiomole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Drops N5bn Into Federation Account, Walks Away With N2bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad