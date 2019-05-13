President Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Emefiele In Connection To Audio Showing He Stole N500bn





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed door meeting with Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.



Emefiele who arrived the Vila around 12pm rushed towards the President's office.



The meeting which is in connection to the exclusive audio obtained by SaharaReporters lasted for about 10 minutes.



Shortly after the meeting, Emefiele emerged and hurriedly left the villa, avoiding newsmen who were waiting to hear the outcome of the meeting.



SaharaReporters on Sunday published an exclusive audio conversation between the CBN governor and top officials of the apex bank who frantically sought ways to cover up a failed private investment in Dubai with state resources.



Emefiele was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 and was retained after Buhari assumed office in 2015.



He oversaw the worst recession Nigeria has ever had in 29 years.