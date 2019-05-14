Five Million Voters Can Defeat Any Godfather In Lagos Says El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State has stood by his comment that Lagos can remove any godfather in its politics saying he owes no one an apology.

The Kaduna State Governor said this while speaking to journalists on Monday.

El-Rufai, who was speaking at an event in Lagos, was quoted to have advised Lagosians to remove godfatherism from its politics, a statement many perceived was directed at Bola Tinubu, former Governor of the state and a National leader of the All Progressives Congress.

When asked by the press if his previous statement was referring to Tinubu, El-Rufai said, “We are in the same party, we get along very well, as far as I know.

“I don’t know if he is the godfather of Lagos, it is up to him to say that. What I know for sure is that we have retired godfathers in Kaduna and I have told those that asked me the question that there are six million registered voters in Lagos and only one million voted in the last election, so there are five million people you can bring into the electoral playground and you can defeat anybody if you work hard but it is hard work; it is four years, that is what I said.

The Governor also insisted stood by his comments while adding that the country is a democratic dispensation and people have the right to air views and hold opinions.

“If anyone feels offended by that, that is his business.”

“So I have no recommendations for anyone. I am just saying if I am asked a question and I give an answer, anyone that feels offended by the answer that is his own business.

“I have no apologies, I don’t apologise for my views; my views are thought-out and I put them there. I don’t have to explain anything to anyone.

“This is a democracy and in a democratic space, there must be room for people to express their views. You can disagree, you can abuse me if you don’t like my views but that is it.”