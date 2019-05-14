Leah Sharibu Is Sixteen Today

Leah was held back for refusing to convert to Islam after the Nigerian government negotiated and paid ransom for the release of the other school girls. Her whereabouts remain unknown despite promises by the federal government to get her released.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2019

Leah Sharibu, only schoolgirl remaining in Boko Haram captivity after the Dapchi kidnappings, turns sixteen today. 

Leah was held back for refusing to convert to Islam after the Nigerian government negotiated and paid ransom for the release of the other school girls.

Her whereabouts remain unknown despite promises by the federal government to get her released. 

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram terrorist stormed the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi and carted away 110 school girls.

On 21 March 2018 after negotiating with terrorists, the Nigerian government announced the release of all but one of the kidnapped school girls; Leah was held back and not negotiated for on account of her faith.

She has been in Boko Haram captivity for 449 days.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Battalion Commander, Two Others Killed After Stepping On Road Planted Explosive in Borno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Five Million Voters Can Defeat Any Godfather In Lagos Says El-Rufai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Was Married To Two Men Say Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Exclusive EXPOSED: Full Transcript Of Authentic Audio Conversation Between CBN Gov. Emefiele And Top Officials Covering Up N500bn They Stole Pt1
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption President Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Emefiele In Connection To Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Energy HAPPENING NOW: Buses Catch Fire After NNPC Truck Spill Its Content In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Battalion Commander, Two Others Killed After Stepping On Road Planted Explosive in Borno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Drops N5bn Into Federation Account, Walks Away With N2bn
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bayelsa State Head Of Service Testifies In $8.1m, N9.2bn Forfeiture Suit Linked To Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad