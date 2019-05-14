Leah Sharibu Is Sixteen Today

Leah Sharibu, only schoolgirl remaining in Boko Haram captivity after the Dapchi kidnappings, turns sixteen today.

Leah was held back for refusing to convert to Islam after the Nigerian government negotiated and paid ransom for the release of the other school girls.

Her whereabouts remain unknown despite promises by the federal government to get her released.

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram terrorist stormed the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi and carted away 110 school girls.

On 21 March 2018 after negotiating with terrorists, the Nigerian government announced the release of all but one of the kidnapped school girls; Leah was held back and not negotiated for on account of her faith.

She has been in Boko Haram captivity for 449 days.