'People Planning To Attack Oil Installations For Political Reasons' Police Raise Alarm

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2019



The Nigerian Police Force has raised an alarm warning of coordinated plans to attack oil installations across the country. 

The information is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Force Spokesman, Frank Mba.

Mba said: “These plots, which are politically motivated, are aimed at sabotaging oil installations with intended negative consequences on national security, economic development and global oil market".

He added that the Inspector General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, "warned of dire consequences for persons or group of persons who may want to resort to the use of violence in advancing their political or economic goals".

