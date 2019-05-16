Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed a new bill to reverse an existing law granting tribunal the mandate to investigate and retrieve stolen funds and properties by politicians, government officials and other individuals.

The new bill, which scaled through first, second and third reading in one day without objection, is coming in less than two weeks to the end of the current administration.

Hon. Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Deputy Majority Leader of the House, moved the motion for the bill while it was seconded by Sale Nabayi, member representing Ganjuwa west and Magaji Inuwa of Jama’are constituency.

Kawuwa Damina, Speaker of the Assembly, said that only 13 of 31 members of the House were present at the sitting while adding that none of them objected to the passage of the bill.

He also said he would ensure that the Governor approves the bill into law and it is strictly implemented.

Hon. Aminu Tukur, member representing Lere/Bula constituency, criticized the speaker for presiding over the passing of the bill.

He added that the bill was passed “with an ulterior motive best known to the Speaker.”

He also labelled the 13 members of the Assembly present at the passage of the bill as cronies of Governor Mohammed Abubakar, while adding that the sitting was done before the usual sitting time.

The bill, if assented by Abubakar, outgoing Governor of the State, would set aside a 2017 law establishing Public Property and Funds Recovery Tribunal 2017 aimed at assisting the government recover all stolen public assets and funds.