Daddy Showkey Begs EFCC To Show Naira Marley Mercy

Veteran Nigerian singer, John Asiemo better known as Daddy Showkey has sent out a plea to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to temper justice with mercy in the case of Naira Marley who is currently in their custody for his involvement in cyber crime popularly called “Yahoo Yahoo”.

Naira Marley was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile; Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa on the early hours of Friday May 10.

However, while Zlatan Ibile and two others have been released on conditional basis, Naira Marley is still cooling his heels at the anti graft agency’s office.

In light of this, Daddy Showkey who became popular for making 'ghetto' music has called on the commission to show Naira Marley mercy.

In a video post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday the Ajegunle born singer said: “Temper justice with mercy. This is just a young man growing up, lets not use his mistakes to spoil his career we all went through so many things growing up....we can use him as a spokesman to young people against crime @officialefcc maybe he will learn with this.”