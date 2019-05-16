Daddy Showkey Begs EFCC To Show Naira Marley Mercy

“Temper justice with mercy. This is just a young man growing up, lets not use his mistakes to spoil his career we all went through so many things growing up. We can use him as a spokesman to young people against crime.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019

Veteran Nigerian singer, John Asiemo better known as Daddy Showkey has sent out a plea to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to temper justice with mercy in the case of Naira Marley who is currently in their custody for his involvement in cyber crime popularly called “Yahoo Yahoo”.

Naira Marley was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile; Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa on the early hours of Friday May 10.

However, while Zlatan Ibile and two others have been released on conditional basis, Naira Marley is still cooling his heels at the anti graft agency’s office.

In light of this, Daddy Showkey who became popular for making 'ghetto' music has called on the commission to show Naira Marley mercy. 

In a video post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday the Ajegunle born singer said: “Temper justice with mercy. This is just a young man growing up, lets not use his mistakes to spoil his career we all went through so many things growing up....we can use him as a spokesman to young people against crime @officialefcc maybe he will learn with this.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Senate Panel Approves Emefiele, Prays For Him Amidst Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Entertainment Seun Kuti Reacts To Akeredolu's Plan To Cultivate Cannabis In Ondo State
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Bars EFCC From Investigating Saraki
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Defeated Politicians In 2019 Elections Sponsoring Bandits, Herdsmen As Revenge' Says Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Belgore Shared N126.5m In Kwara To Rig 2015 Elections For Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion A Senate That Refused To Confirm Magu Cannot Confirm Emefiele By Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Declares Gov. Ganduje's Appointment Of New Emirs Void
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Panel Approves Emefiele, Prays For Him Amidst Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Someone President Buhari Trust Misled Him To Reappoint Emefiele' Says Kazaure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Seun Kuti Reacts To Akeredolu's Plan To Cultivate Cannabis In Ondo State
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Drugs 'Your Afro Hair Could Benefit From Cannabis Plant', Sowore Fires Back At Shehu Sani For Kicking Against The Idea
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Bars EFCC From Investigating Saraki
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Defeated Politicians In 2019 Elections Sponsoring Bandits, Herdsmen As Revenge' Says Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kill 20 In Katsina Villages
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Tribunal To Hear Application To Withdraw Justice Bulkachuwa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Army Distances Itself From Plot To Overthrow President Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Ajumogobia, Obla Over Alleged Corruption
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad