EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over N26m Property Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Abdulgafar Ayinla, a member-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, for involvement in property scam, forgery and obtaining money under the pretense to the tune of about N26,000,000.

Ilorin Zonal Office of EFCC said it received a petition on the activity of Ayinla and moved on to arrest him after an investigation has been made.

Ayinla was to assist the petitioner in purchasing land but he received the money on behalf of the money but he failed to remit it to the owner neither did her return it to the petitioner.

According to the EFCC, “The petitioner who resides in the United State of America, USA stated that Ayinla who is a legal practitioner was introduced to her by her late Aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.”

Quoting the petitioner, the EFF said the lawmaker-elect sold “two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin. I paid N8, 240, 000 (Eight Million Naira Two hundred and Forty Thousand Naira) commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never pay the money to the seller up till today, and never refunded the money to me."

The lawmaker said Ayinla would soon be charged to court.