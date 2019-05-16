'Fayose Tags Fayemi 'Enemy Of The People' For Sacking 2,000 Workers

Ayodele Fayose, ex-Governor of Ekiti State, has condemned the sacking of 2,000 workers by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, had on Wednesday at the State Executive Council meeting, sacked over 2,000 workers employed into the state workforce by former Governor Ayodele Fayose after the July 2018 Ekiti Governorship Election.

Muyiwa Olumilua, Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, who spoke to newsmen said Fayemi had also directed Ayodeji Ajayi, Head of Service, “to collate all available vacancies in the civil service, with the overhead implications to enable the state government to prepare to recruit suitable and qualified Ekiti citizens into the public service, irrespective of the party affiliations.”

Fayose, reacting to the mass sack, said Fayemi has succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflicted sorrow on the people.

He also branded Fayose’s supporters as being against the well being of Ekiti people.

“He has demonstrated this by sacking Ekiti people who were duly employed by the state government.

“Whoever that applauds this show of wickedness will be reminded in future when actions of Fayemi will also be reviewed,” Fayose said.

The former governor of the state urged the victims to approach the court of law to ensure their rights are not infringed upon.

“As for those who have now become victims of this act of wickedness and political vendetta, they should enforce their rights to seek redress in the court of law.”