'Fayose Tags Fayemi 'Enemy Of The People' For Sacking 2,000 Workers

Fayose, reacting to the mass sack, said Fayemi has succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflicted sorrow on the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019

Ayodele Fayose, ex-Governor of Ekiti State, has condemned the sacking of 2,000 workers by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, had on Wednesday at the State Executive Council meeting, sacked over 2,000 workers employed into the state workforce by former Governor Ayodele Fayose after the July 2018 Ekiti Governorship Election.

Muyiwa Olumilua, Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, who spoke to newsmen said Fayemi had also directed Ayodeji Ajayi, Head of Service, “to collate all available vacancies in the civil service, with the overhead implications to enable the state government to prepare to recruit suitable and qualified Ekiti citizens into the public service, irrespective of the party affiliations.”

Fayose, reacting to the mass sack, said Fayemi has succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflicted sorrow on the people.

He also branded Fayose’s supporters as being against the well being of Ekiti people.

“He has demonstrated this by sacking Ekiti people who were duly employed by the state government.

“Whoever that applauds this show of wickedness will be reminded in future when actions of Fayemi will also be reviewed,” Fayose said.

The former governor of the state urged the victims to approach the court of law to ensure their rights are not infringed upon.

“As for those who have now become victims of this act of wickedness and political vendetta, they should enforce their rights to seek redress in the court of law.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Someone President Buhari Trust Misled Him To Reappoint Emefiele' Says Kazaure
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Announces New Date For Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 'Obasanjo Is Powerless After Buhari's Victory' Says Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over N26m Property Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs 'Your Afro Hair Could Benefit From Cannabis Plant', Sowore Fires Back At Shehu Sani For Kicking Against The Idea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Someone President Buhari Trust Misled Him To Reappoint Emefiele' Says Kazaure
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Announces New Date For Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 'Obasanjo Is Powerless After Buhari's Victory' Says Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Grills National Assembly Clerk, Seizes International Passport Over Finances
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over N26m Property Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs 'Your Afro Hair Could Benefit From Cannabis Plant', Sowore Fires Back At Shehu Sani For Kicking Against The Idea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion CBN Crooks And Thieves: Governor Godwin Emefiele, Three Others Busted Over 500 Billion Naira Loot By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad