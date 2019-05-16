Gunmen Kill 20 In Katsina Villages

No less than 20 people have been killed by gunmen in Dan Marke Z, Dan Sabau and Karya, villages in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Anas Isa, transition management committee chairman of the council, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

He said all three villages share border with Zamfara, a hot zone for banditry.

He said the bandits came and opened fire on the locals before rustling some of their animals.

He described the attacks as regrettable “especially during this holy month.”

“We held a security meeting even today (yesterday) where we resolved to meet with the state government to further intimate them on the situation.

“The thing is for just to go and enter this forest and confront them face to face, is the way out.

“The bandits are more in number than the security operatives on ground and moreover, the terrain is a rocky zone with no good roads before security reaches them, they have concluded the operation, so it’s just to confront them squarely” he said.