Gunmen Kill 20 In Katsina Villages

“The thing is for just to go and enter this forest and confront them face to face, is the way out.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019

No less than 20 people have been killed by gunmen in Dan Marke Z, Dan Sabau and Karya, villages in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Anas Isa, transition management committee chairman of the council, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

He said all three villages share border with Zamfara, a hot zone for banditry.

He said the bandits came and opened fire on the locals before rustling some of their animals.

He described the attacks as regrettable “especially during this holy month.”

“We held a security meeting even today (yesterday) where we resolved to meet with the state government to further intimate them on the situation.

“The thing is for just to go and enter this forest and confront them face to face, is the way out.

“The bandits are more in number than the security operatives on ground and moreover, the terrain is a rocky zone with no good roads before security reaches them, they have concluded the operation, so it’s just to confront them squarely” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 'Defeated Politicians In 2019 Elections Sponsoring Bandits, Herdsmen As Revenge' Says Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kidnap 3 Month-Old Baby, Kill 2 In Zamfara Village
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Borno Is Safer Than Abuja, Zamfara, Katsina' Says Gov Shettima
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Battalion Commander, Two Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb Buried In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram LIVE: Nigerian Government, Military Know They Have Failed In Securing Lives Of Nigerians - Barr. Jide Ologun
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'It Is Shameful To Compare Miyetti Allah To Afenifere' Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Declares Gov. Ganduje's Appointment Of New Emirs Void
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Panel Approves Emefiele, Prays For Him Amidst Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Someone President Buhari Trust Misled Him To Reappoint Emefiele' Says Kazaure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Seun Kuti Reacts To Akeredolu's Plan To Cultivate Cannabis In Ondo State
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Drugs 'Your Afro Hair Could Benefit From Cannabis Plant', Sowore Fires Back At Shehu Sani For Kicking Against The Idea
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Bars EFCC From Investigating Saraki
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Defeated Politicians In 2019 Elections Sponsoring Bandits, Herdsmen As Revenge' Says Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Tribunal To Hear Application To Withdraw Justice Bulkachuwa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Daddy Showkey Begs EFCC To Show Naira Marley Mercy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Army Distances Itself From Plot To Overthrow President Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Ajumogobia, Obla Over Alleged Corruption
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad